Bihar Election Results: Shashi Tharoor doesn't blame SIR for MGB's loss but says they need serious introspection if...

Unlike other Opposition leaders, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor did not blame the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) for the loss of the Mahagathbandhan in the Bihar Election Results. He, instead, called for "some very serious introspection" if the final results mirror the Election Commission's trends, which reflect the NDA's landslide victory against the Mahagathbandhan.

As of 2.50 pm, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was leading on over 200 assembly seats, with the BJP surging ahead on 921 seats and the JD(U) on 82 seats.

What did Shashi Tharoor say? Shashi Tharoor said, "... it's very clear that the lead is overwhelmingly with the NDA."

"It's obviously seriously disappointing, and if that turns out to be the final result, then I think there will have to be some very serious introspection, and I don't just mean introspection, sitting and thinking, but also studying what went wrong, what were the tactical, messaging or organisational mistakes," Shashi Tharoor said.

"I'm not somebody who has campaigned in Bihar. I was not invited to campaign in Bihar, and therefore, I cannot give you any first-hand information. But I've been talking to people...our party leaders must do some very serious analysis of where things went wrong...," the Congress MP added.

Shashi Tharoor's statement came ahead of the official announcement of the Bihar Election Results on Friday. The counting of votes polled in the two-phased Bihar Election took place on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the BJP, terming the party as a "deceit" and blaming the Special Intensive Revision for trends predicting Mahagathbandhan's dismal loss in the Bihar elections.

He termed the SIR as an "electoral conspiracy", asserting that after Bihar, it won't be possible in other states, including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh or any other state.