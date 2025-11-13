Bihar Election Results: Vote counting to begin at 8:00 AM on 14 November; no request for repolls, says EC

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: As the Bihar Assembly election results are set to be declared on Friday, 14 November, the Election Commission of India (EC) on Thursday said it had successfully conducted the polls with voting recorded at 67.13%, the highest since 1951.

The EC also said that it has made provisions for a smooth vote counting process to be held on 14 November.

The counting of votes will begin at 8:00 AM. The postal ballot counting will begin first, and counting of EVMs (electronic voting machines) will start thereafter at 8.30 AM.

The postal ballot counting is expected to be completed before the penultimate round of EVM counting.

“Across the State, counting arrangements have been made in all 243 Assembly Constituencies. Counting will be conducted by 243 Returning Officers (ROs) in the presence of 243 Counting Observers and the candidates or their agents,” the Election Commission said in a statement.

“4,372 counting tables staffed with one counting supervisor, counting assistant and micro-observer at each table have been set up. More than 18,000 Counting Agents appointed by the candidates will also to oversee the counting process,” the poll body added.

EVM Counting: The Election Commission further said that during the counting of EVMs, the Control Units will be brought to the counting tables round-wise and shown to the counting agents to verify that seals are intact and serial numbers match the records in Form 17C (Part I).

The number of votes recorded in the EVMs will also be cross-verified with entries in Form 17C.

VVPAT Verification: After EVM counting is completed, a random selection of five polling stations per Assembly seat will be made for VVPAT (voter verifiable paper audit trail) verification. The VVPAT slips will be matched with the EVM results in the presence of candidates and their counting agents.

Final Results: The results will be compiled and made available round-wise and constituency-wise by the respective ROs on the official ECI results portal — results.eci.gov.in.

Zero repolls The EC also said no request for re-polling was made by 2,616 electoral candidates or 12 recognised political parties.

During SIR (Special Intensive Revision) in Bihar, zero appeals were made by over 7.45 voters in the final electoral roll, it added.

Model Code of Conduct extended until November 16 in Patna The EC has extended the Model Code of Conduct in the Patna district till November 16 to maintain law and order following the counting of votes for the Bihar polls on November 14, a statement by the District Administration said on Thursday.

The Model Code of Conduct came into effect on 6 October, with the EC announcing the schedule for the Bihar elections.

The District Magistrate of Patna has issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, until the termination of the Model Code of Conduct, implementing a complete ban on victory processions in the district.