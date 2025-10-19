Bihar Elections 2025: AIMIM releases names of 25 candidates, Akhtarul Iman to fight from Amour — check full list here

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) announced the first list of 25 candidates for the Bihar Elections on Sunday. The list included the name of Akhtarul Iman, the state president of AIMIM and its lone MLA in Bihar, and two non-Muslims.

"We are happy to announce the list of AIMIM candidates for the upcoming Bihar elections. The candidates were finalised by AIMIM’s Bihar Unit, in consultation with the party's national leadership. Inshallah, we will be a voice of justice for Bihar's weakest and most neglected," the AIMIM said in the post on X.

Here's the full list of AIMIM's 25 Bihar Election candidates

As per the list, the AIMIM fielded Akhtarul Iman from Amour, where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) has replaced 2020 runner-up Saba Zafar with Sabir Ali, a former Rajya Sabha MP.

Most of the seats contested by the party fall, predictably, in the Seemanchal region, Bihar's flood-prone north-eastern part, which has a high percentage of Muslim population.

Besides, the AIMIM fielded Manoj Kumar Das from Sikandra, a reserved seat in the south-central district of Gaya.

Sitting MLA Prafull Kumar Manjhi, who belongs to Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), is aiming at a second consecutive term from the seat.

In the Dhaka constituency of East Champaran, which borders Nepal, the AIMIM has given a ticket to Rana Ranjeet Singh, brother of former minister and BJP MLA Rana Randheer Singh, who is aiming at a hat-trick from the adjoining Madhuban.

The BJP candidate from Dhaka is sitting MLA Pawan Kumar Jaiswal.

In the last assembly polls, the party had contested 19 seats, winning five of those, but four of its MLAs later joined the RJD.

The party had written letters to RJD president Lalu Prasad and his son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav, stating that it was willing to contest the polls as an INDIA bloc constituent this time. The missives elicited no response.

Third alliance in Bihar and seat-share pact AIMIM Bihar chief Akhtarul Iman had announced on October 15 the formation of a third alliance in Bihar, which includes: the AIMIM, Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) and Apni Janata Party.

He also announced the seat-share pact between the three parties. “The AIMIM will fight on 35 seats. The number could increase if needed. The Azad Samaj Party will fight on 25 seats and the Apni Janata Party will fight on four seats,” Iman had announced.

Areas where AIMIM is planning to contest AIMIM's Akhtarul Iman said the party will contest seats across districts, including Kishanganj, Purnia, Katihar, and Araria (Seemanchal area), marking the formation of a third alliance amid limited cooperation from larger coalition parties.

He added that the party will also field candidates across multiple seats in districts including Kishanganj, Purnia, Katihar, Araria, Gaya, Motihari, Nawada, Jamui, Bhagalpur, Siwan, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Vaishali, and Gopalganj.

AIMIM Bihar attempted to prevent the dispersion of secular votes AIMIM Bihar chief Akhtarul Iman asserted on Sunday that the party tried to prevent the "dispersion of secular votes" and "unite against communal forces," but big coalition parties did not "cooperate."

Iman was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, "AIMIM Bihar attempted to prevent the dispersion of secular votes and unite against communal forces, but larger coalition parties did not cooperate, leading to the formation of a third alliance. We are going to contest the election in four districts of Kishanganj."