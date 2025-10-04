Bihar Elections 2025: CEC Gyanesh Kumar-led team meets representatives of 12 political parties in Patna

Bihar Elections 2025: A delegation of the Election Commission of India (ECI) led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar arrived in Bihar's Patna to review poll preparedness ahead of the upcoming Legislative Assembly polls.

The delegation includes Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

The delegation met representatives from 13 political parties on the first day of its two-day visit to the poll-bound state. The parties taking part in the meeting include six national parties – the Aam Aadmi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National People's Party.

The other parties in the meeting included CPI (M-L), Janata Dal United, Lok Janashakti Party, the RJD, the RLJP and the RLSP.

Sharing an X post on Friday, the ECI wrote, "ECI delegation led by CEC Gyanesh Kumar and ECs Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi arrives in Patna today to review poll preparedness for forthcoming Bihar Assembly Elections."

Briefing of observers in Delhi Ahead of their visit to the poll-bound State, the ECI delegation organised a briefing for General, Police and Expenditure Observers to be deployed as Central Observers for the Bihar elections and bypolls in some states, a press release by the poll body said.

As many as 425 officers, including 287 IAS officers, 58 IPS officers, and 80 officers from IRS/IRAS/ICAS and other services, attended the meeting. The briefing meeting was held at IIIDEM, New Delhi.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar said described the observers as the beacons of democracy. As the Commission's eyes and ears, the Central Observers were asked to familiarise themselves with all the election laws, rules, and guidelines, provide direct field inputs and ensure their strict and impartial compliance, Kumar said.

The Commission appoints Central Observers under the plenary powers conferred on it by Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, to assist the Commission in the conduct of free and fair polls. They also oversee the efficient and effective management of the electoral process at the field level.

When is Bihar Election 2025? Dates for the assembly polls are likely to be announced by the EC after the two-day visit to the state.

The BJP, Congress, JD(U), RJD and CPI(ML) are prominent among the parties, which will be permitted to send "up to three representatives each" for the meeting.

The poll panel had on 30 September published its final electoral roll in Bihar, containing details of 7.42 crore voters, a drop of more than 47 lakh since June, when the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was launched.

While the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has been of the view that the exercise was needed to remove “impurities” from the voters' list, in which illegal foreign immigrants may have been included in the past, the opposition has cried foul, accusing the EC of indulging in "vote theft" at the behest of the ruling coalition.

