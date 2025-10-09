Bihar Elections 2025: EC warns parties against AI-generated synthetic videos targeting rivals - ‘Any violation …’

Bihar Elections 2025: The Election Commission of India has once again advised political parties against the misuse of AI-based tools to create deepfakes that distort information or propagate misinformation on social media platforms ahead of the Bihar assembly elections 2025.

Advertisement

Emphasising the need to uphold the integrity of the electoral process, the poll panel said on Thursday that a strict watch is being kept on social media posts to ensure that the election atmosphere is not vitiated and that any violation of these guidelines would be dealt with strictly.

"Further, all Political Parties and their leaders, candidates and star campaigners shall take necessary measures for prominent labeling of Al-generated/synthetic content, if any, being shared for campaigning through their social media platforms or in the form of advertisements using clear notations such as "Al-Generated", "Digitally Enhanced", or “Synthetic Content,” the poll panel said.

As Bihar prepares for the 2025 Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India has warned political parties against using AI to create misleading synthetic videos

Advertisement

The Election Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which came into force after the announcement of poll dates earlier this week, also covers the content being posted on the internet, including social media, by candidates and political parties, the poll panel said.

“As per provision of MCC, criticism of other parties when made shall be confined to their policies and programme, past record and work. Parties and candidates shall refrain from criticism of all aspects of private life not connected with the public activities of the leaders or workers of other parties,” it said, adding that criticism of other parties or their workers based on unverified allegations or distortions shall be avoided.

What is the Model Code of Conduct? The Model Code of Conduct, or the MCC, is a set of guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India for the conduct of political parties and candidates during elections. It is essentially a set of norms that govern matters including meetings, processions, election manifestos, polling, and general conduct.

Advertisement

The MCC comes into force immediately on the announcement of the election schedule and remains in force till the end of the electoral process.

Also Read | Poll code applicable to Central govt too for policy decisions on Bihar: EC

“The Commission has made elaborate arrangements for ensuring the effective implementation of MCC Guidelines. Any violation of these Guidelines would be dealt with strictly,” it said.

When is the Bihar Election 2025?

Any violation of these guidelines would be dealt with strictly.

The elections for 243 seats of the Bihar Legislative Assembly will be held in two phases – November 6 and 11. The results will be announced on November 14.

The Bihar election 2025 is expected to be a contest between the ruling alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal United (JDU) and the Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress party. Election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor is also in the fray with his Jan Suraaj Party.