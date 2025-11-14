Bihar Elections 2025: How many times has Nitish Kumar been CM of Bihar as JD(U) leader eyes another term?

With the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) sweeping the Bihar assembly elections, the key alliance partner, Janata Dal(U) leader, and the state's longest-serving chief minister Nitish Kumar look set to lead the state for the 10th time.

As the counting progressed on Thursday evening, the BJP was ahead in 93 seats and JD(U) was leading on 83 seats. Both the alliance partners have contested 101 seats each.

“Heartfelt thanks to all the esteemed voters of Bihar for this immense public support. Your trust has further strengthened the path of development and good governance. The trust of Bihar's women has triumphed. The NDA has triumphed, Bihar has triumphed,” said JD(U) in separate posts on X.

Reacting to the Bihar election results, Nitish Kumar said that the people of the state have expressed their confidence in their government by giving them a massive majority.

“With the support of all of you, Bihar will progress even further and will be included in the category of the most developed states in the country,” said Nitish Kumar.

Will Nitish Kumar become CM again? NDA partner and HAM(S) custodian Jitan Ram Manjhi said that Nitish Kumar will be the CM. Manji's party won all five seats it contested in the assembly election.

Another alliance partner and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, whose party was leading on 19 seats, said that he firmly believed that Nitish Kumar would remain the state's chief minister.

Speaking to reporters, Paswan said that arrogance is the cause for the opposition's humiliating loss and he firmly believes that Nitish Kumar will remain the Bihar chief minister.

How many times has Nitish Kumar been the CM? — Nitish Kumar has been the Chief Minister of Bihar nine times, with seven days being the shortest period in 2,000 — From March 3 to March 10 — due to lack of majority

— From November 2005 to November 2010 (First full term)

— From November 2010 to May 2014 (Re-elected in alliance with the BJP)

— From February 2015 to November 2015 (Became CM after Jitan Ram Manjhi resigned)

— From November 2015 to July 2017 ( Took oath after Mahagathbandhan's victory)

— From July 2017 to November 2020 (Broke from grand alliance and formed govt with BJP)

— From November 2020 to 2022 (Took oath for 7th time)

— From August 2022 to January 2024 (Left NDA and joined Mahagathbandhan)