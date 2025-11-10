Bihar Elections 2025 Live Updates: Stage set for final phase of voting tomorrow as high-octane campaign ends

Bihar Elections 2025 Live Updates: The high-octane campaign ended for the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on Sunday.

Tuesday will mark the end of a fiercely fought contest defined by sharp rhetoric, caste equations, and competing claims of governance and development in Bihar. Voting for 122 of the 243 assembly seats — spanning parts of Mithila, the Kosi belt, western Bihar, Magadh, Angika, and Seemanchal regions — will take place in the second phase on Tuesday.

The first phase of polling for 121 seats last week saw a record 64.69% voter turnout. This turnout is the highest in any state or national election in Bihar's history, according to the Election Commission of India.

During this phase on Tuesday, the political fate of 1302 candidates, including 136 female candidates, will be decided by more than 3.7 crore electorates.

The results will be declared on 14 November.

Top leaders from all major political parties— including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra— addressed multiple rallies in a last-minute effort to sway undecided voters.

The campaign saw the NDA banking on its development track record, while the INDIA bloc sought to tap into youth discontent, unemployment, and social justice narratives.

The main contest in Bihar is between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition’s Mahagathbandhan alliance. The ruling NDA comprises of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (United), among other parties. The Mahagathbandhan, or the Grand Alliance, comprises the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress as its main parties.

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party and Asaduddin Owais's AIMIM are also in the fray. The MIM won five seats in 2020 in Seemachal, the region voting in the second phase.

The ruling NDA is seeking re-election, banking on the 20-year rule of Nitish Kumar in the state and the 11-year rule of the PM Modi government at the Centre. The opposition Mahagathbandhan is seeking votes on anti-incumbency, misgovernance and job promises.

PM Modi concluded his campaign for the Bihar assembly elections on Saturday, the second-to-last day of campaigning for the final phase, asserting that people have delivered the opposition INDIA bloc a "65-volt jhatka" in the first phase and vowing to return for the swearing-in of the new NDA government.

On Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, addressing a poll rally in Kishanganj, alleged that the BJP and RSS were trying to divide the nation, while the INDIA bloc was making efforts to unite the country.

Amit Shah, addressing a rally in Sasaram town, promised a future that “mortar shells that will be dropped on Pakistan will be manufactured at an ordnance factory in this state”.

Track live updates of the Bihar Elections 2025 here: