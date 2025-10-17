Subscribe

Bihar Elections 2025: Mahagathbandhan deadlock on seat sharing persists, Congress first list out as clock ticks

As the Bihar elections approach, the Congress party has released its candidate list, including notable figures like Amit Giri, a former RSS member. With tensions rising within the opposition alliance, the clock is ticking for seat-sharing negotiations ahead of the critical voting phases.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Published17 Oct 2025, 07:51 AM IST
Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi arrives at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport, in Patna, Bihar.
Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi arrives at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport, in Patna, Bihar.(@rajeshkrinc)

The Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar has not finalised a seat-sharing formula, even as Congress released the names of 48 candidates it is fielding in the upcoming Bihar Election 2025.

Friday, 17 October, is the last day for filing nominations for the first phase of polling, scheduled for 6 November. With time running out, the candidates of the Mahagathbandhan may proceed to file nominations and later withdraw their names if needed.

Bihar Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The first phase will involve voting for 121 seats, while the second and final phases of the elections will involve voting for the remaining 122 seats. The results will be announced on 14 November.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal United – the two major National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parties – have already released names of all 101 seats that they are contesting in the Bihar elections.

Cracks in Mahagathbandhan

Earlier on Thursday, BJP's Bihar unit chief Dilip Jaiswal hit out at the Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagathbandhan, hinting at possible cracks within the alliance as the Opposition was yet to announce its seat-sharing arrangement.

Jaiswal took a jibe at the Opposition's alliance, saying that the public has faith in the NDA. "The list of candidates for 101 seats has been released. The NDA is the first alliance to release its seat-sharing numbers and the list of candidates... There are conflicts going on in the Mahagathbandhan, and no decision has been made until now," Jaiswal told news agency ANI hours before the Congress list was out late on Thursday night.

The Congress leadership has been in talks with its alliance partners, including the RJD and the Left. The party has fielded state unit chief Rajesh Ram from Kutumba seat and CLP leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan from Kadwa. The party has fielded Bihar Youth Congress chief Prakash Garib Das from Bachhwada seat while Jayesh Mangal Singh will contest from Bagaha.

Here is full list of Congress Candidates

ConstituencyCandidate
BagahaJayesh Mangal Singh
NautanAmit Giri
ChanpatiaAbhishek Ranjan
BettiahWasi Ahmed
RaxaulShyam Bihari Prasad
GovindganjShashi Bhushan Rai alias Gappu Rai
RigaAmit Kumar Singh Tunna
Bathnaha (SC)Er. Navin Kumar
BenipattiNalini Ranjan Jha
PhulparasSubodh Mandal
ForbesganjManoj Vishwas
BahadurganjProf Maswar Alam alias Prof Mushabbir Alam
KadwaShakeel Ahmad Khan
Manihari (ST)Manohar Prasad Singh
Korha (SC)Punam Paswan
Sonbarsha (SC)Sarita Devi
BenipurMithilesh Kumar Chaudhary
Sakra (SC)Umesh Ram
MuzaffarpurBijendra Chaudhary
GopalganjOm Prakash Garg
KuchaikoteHari Narain Kushwah
LalganjAditya Kumar Raja
VaishaliSanjeev Singh
Raja Pakar (SC)Pratima Kumari
Rosera (SC)Braj Kishore Ravi
BachhwaraShiv Prakash Garib Das
BegusaraiAmita Bhushan
KhagariaDr Chandan Yadav
BeldaurMithlesh Kumar Nishad
BhagalpurAjit Kumar Sharma
SultanganjLalan Yadav
AmarpurJitendra Singh
LakhisaraiAmresh Kumar (Anish)
BarbighaTrisuldhari Singh
Bihar SharifOmair Khan
NalandaKaushlendra Kumar “Chhote Mukhiya”
HarnautArun Kumar Bind
KumhrarIndradeep Chandravanshi
Patna SahibShashant Shekhar
BikramAnil Kumar Singh
BuxarSanjay Kumar Tiwari
Rajpur (SC)Vishwanath Ram
Chenari (SC)Mangal Ram
KargaharSantosh Mishra
Kutumba (SC)Rajesh Ram
AurangabadAnand Shankar Singh
WazirganjAwadhesh Kumar Singh
HisuaNitu Kumari

Ex- RSS guy, branding team member in the first list

The highlight of the Congress party’s first list was, however, Amit Giri from the Nautan (West Champaran) seat. Till recently, Giri was associated with the RSS and is said to be close to BJP West Champaran MP Sanjay Jaiswal.

The public has faith in the NDA.

In 2020, the Congress contested 70 constituencies and won 19. The party has fielded nine of its 17 sitting MLAs. Two MLAs have defected since 2020.

From Patna Sahib in Patna, the Congress has fielded Shashank Shekhar, a Yadav, who was a part of the party’s branding team until recently.

 
 
Bihar Elections
