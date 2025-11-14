Bihar Elections 2025: PM Modi thanks people of Bihar as NDA eyes landslide victory.
“My deepest gratitude to the family members of Bihar, who have blessed the NDA with a historic and unprecedented victory in the 2025 assembly elections. This resounding public mandate will empower us to serve the people and work with new resolve for Bihar,” said PM Modi in his recent post on the social media platform X.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
