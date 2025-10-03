Bihar Elections 2025: Political parties to hold talks with Election Commission team in Patna tomorrow

Political parties in poll-bound Bihar are scheduled to hold talks with a team of the Election Commission here on Saturday, October 4 an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The EC team, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, is taking off its two-day visit to the poll-bound state on Saturday, and receive feedback from representatives of recognised national and state parties.

Dates for the assembly polls are likely to be announced by the EC after the two-day visit to the state.

The BJP, Congress, JD(U), RJD and CPI(ML) are prominent among the parties, which will be permitted to send "up to three representatives each" for the meeting.

The exercise was needed to remove 'impurities' from the voters' list.

The poll panel had on September 30 published its final electoral roll in Bihar, containing details of 7.42 crore voters, a drop of more than 47 lakh since June, when the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was launched.