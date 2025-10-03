Subscribe

Bihar Elections 2025: Political parties to hold talks with Election Commission team in Patna tomorrow

As Bihar gears up for assembly elections, the Election Commission is set to meet with major political parties to discuss the electoral process. 

Published3 Oct 2025, 02:45 PM IST
Patna, Oct 01 (ANI): A man walks past in front of a wall which has been painted to create awareness among voters ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections 2025, in Patna on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Political parties in poll-bound Bihar are scheduled to hold talks with a team of the Election Commission here on Saturday, October 4 an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The EC team, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, is taking off its two-day visit to the poll-bound state on Saturday, and receive feedback from representatives of recognised national and state parties.

Dates for the assembly polls are likely to be announced by the EC after the two-day visit to the state.

The BJP, Congress, JD(U), RJD and CPI(ML) are prominent among the parties, which will be permitted to send "up to three representatives each" for the meeting.

The exercise was needed to remove 'impurities' from the voters' list.

The poll panel had on September 30 published its final electoral roll in Bihar, containing details of 7.42 crore voters, a drop of more than 47 lakh since June, when the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was launched.

While the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance(NDA) has been of the view that the exercise was needed to remove "impurities" from the voters' list, in which illegal foreign immigrants may have been included in the past, the opposition has cried foul, accusing the EC of indulging in "vote theft" at the behest of the ruling coalition.

Key Takeaways
  • The Election Commission is actively engaging with political parties to ensure fair elections.
  • Recent changes to the electoral roll have sparked controversy and accusations among parties.
  • Voter list integrity remains a contentious issue in the lead-up to the polls.
 
 
Bihar Elections
