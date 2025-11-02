Bihar elections 2025: ‘Tejashwi promised Deputy CM post to at least 25 people’, claims Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed on Sunday that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has come to terms with the fact that he cannot form a government in Bihar, which is why he has turned to making empty promises, including offering the Deputy Chief Minister's post to at least 25 individuals.

“Tejashwi Yadav has promised at least 25 people that he will make them Deputy Chief Minister because Tejashwi Yadav knows that he will not get elected, and only those who are not going to get elected make such promises. Those who are going to get elected know that you have to face reality, you cannot lie to the public, hence they do not make such promises...” Fadnavis stated.

Reacting to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's recent remarks stating that the countdown for the NDA government has begun, Fadnavis said, "Priyanka Gandhi should just tell me what does 'MY' politics mean, is it inclusive politics or divisive?... She has done divisive politics the most."

Union Minister Piyush Goyal had on Saturday called out the poll promise of Tejashwi Yadav to provide a government job to one member of every family in the State in case the Mahagathbandhan is voted to power after the conclusion of the assembly polls in Bihar.

Speaking with ANI, Goyal said, “Tejashwi Yadav's promises are a bunch of lies. Nitish Kumar's promises are trustworthy.”

This comes after Mahagathbandhan released its election manifesto -- Bihar ka Tejashwi Pran -- in Patna, promising, among other things, government jobs, free power and the old pension scheme. It promised that one member of every family will have a government job within 20 months of the formation of the new government.

The Union Minister also criticised the “fiscally unrealistic” manifesto 'Bihar ka Tejashwi Pran' of the Mahagatbandhan. "If Bihar's budget is increased even 25 times, then also it is not possible," he said, adding that the youth of Bihar are intelligent enough to understand the feasibility of such promises.

Elections for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly are scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

(With inputs from ANI)