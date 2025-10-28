Bihar Elections: Chirag Paswan's jibe at Tejashwi Yadav over INDIA bloc's manifesto, says ‘jhoot bolne me kya jata hai’

Union Minister Chirag Paswan said on Tuesday that Bihar Chief Minister candidate from Mahagathbandhan, Tejashwi Yadav, knows his alliance is not coming to power and so, it's not a “big deal” if the INDIA bloc lies in its manifesto.

Paswan's comments came as the Mahagathbandhan or INDIA bloc is set to release its manifesto for the Bihar Elections 2025 on Tuesday, October 28.

When asked to comment on Mahagathbandhan's upcoming poll manifesto, Paswan said it won't be a setback for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief also questioned the basis of various announcements and promises by the Opposition.

Paswan argued that at least ₹7 lakh crore are required to fulfil the promise of providing government jobs to nearly 2.5 crore families, which exceeds Bihar's current ₹3 lakh crore budget.

Chirag Paswan said, “What's the big deal in making announcements if you know that you are not going to be in power? What is the basis for those announcements?”

He added, “On the one hand, you claim that one of your biggest announcements is that we will provide government jobs to every family. What is the budget of Bihar? It's ₹3 lakh crore."

"Even if you calculate the bare minimum salary, you'll need at least ₹7-9 lakh crore to provide government jobs to approximately 2.5 crore families. Where will that budget come from?" Paswan asked as he spoke with reporters near Chhath Ghat," the NDA leader said.

‘Jhoot bolne me kya jata hai’ Chirag Paswan said that Bihar's Leader of Opposition (LoP) and chief minister candidate Tejashwi Yadav knows there's no harm in lying since they won't come to power.

“How will you fulfil all the other announcements you've made? When you're releasing your manifesto, please explain the path forward. How do you plan to increase the state's revenue? These promises doesn't mean anything if the state's revenue is not generated,” Paswan said.

"The chief minister candidate knows that he will not come to power. To jhoot bolne me kya jata hai? bade bade waade karne me kya jata hai [what's the harm in lying? What's the harm in making big promises]?" Paswan said.

The Bihar Elections 2025 will be held in November. The voting for the first phase of polls will be held on November 6, and for the second phase, it will be held on November 11. The Bihar Election Results will be announced on November 14.

Chirag Paswan performs Chhath Puja Chirag Paswan performed Chhath Puja rituals Tuesday morning at his Patna residence and said, “Chhathi Maiya has given me so much without asking. May the blessing of Chhathi Maiya be bestowed upon every person, every family in Bihar and the country.”

“Along with the Chhath festival, the great festival of democracy is also underway. Today, as we offer our arghya to the rising sun, this festival is now coming to an end,” Paswan said.

He added, "I believe that while one great festival is coming to an end, the other great festival of democracy will reach its full peak. Starting today, we will begin a vigorous campaign. Whatever the outcome, I believe it will be in our favour, but it will be a positive outcome for the people of Bihar."