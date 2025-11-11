Bihar Elections: In 2020, NDA won 66 of 122 seats voting in Phase 2 today, INDIA bloc grabbed 49

Bihar Elections: Voting is underway across 122 assembly seats in 20 districts of Bihar in the second and final phase of assembly elections today, 11 November. Today's voting will mark the culmination of the high-stakes Bihar Elections 2025. The results will be announced on 14 November.

The voting today will seal the fate of 1,302 candidates, including a dozen ministers in the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. The first phase, held on 6 November, saw a record 65 per cent voter turnout. The results will be declared on 14 November.

Of the 122 seats going to the polls today, the Mahagathbandhan or the INDIA bloc had won 49 seats. This included RJD's 33 seats, the Congress Party's 11 seats, and CPI(ML)-L's five seats. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 66 seats in the 2020 assembly elections. This included the BJP's 42 seats, the JD-U's 20 seats and HAM's four seats.

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM had won five seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and an Independent won one seat each in 2020.

In 2025, the main contest in Bihar is between the NDA and the opposition’s Mahagathbandhan alliance. The ruling NDA comprises of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (United), among other parties. The Mahagathbandhan, or the Grand Alliance, comprises the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress as its main parties.

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party and Asaduddin Owais's AIMIM are also in the fray. The MIM won five seats in 2020 in Seemachal, the region voting in the second phase.

The ruling NDA is seeking re-election, banking on the 20-year rule of Nitish Kumar in the state and the 11-year rule of the PM Modi government at the Centre. The opposition Mahagathbandhan is seeking votes on anti-incumbency, misgovernance and job promises.