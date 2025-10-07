Bihar Elections: INDIA bloc will form govt, claims Ashok Gehlot ahead of his visit to poll-bound state

Bihar Elections: As Bihar gears up for its Assembly elections in November, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot expresses strong confidence in the INDIA bloc's chances of forming the government. 

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Published7 Oct 2025, 01:19 PM IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrive at Patna Airport. Bihar party President Rajesh Ram, party leaders Gaurav Gogoi, Ashok Gehlot and others also seen.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrive at Patna Airport. Bihar party President Rajesh Ram, party leaders Gaurav Gogoi, Ashok Gehlot and others also seen. (@INCIndia)

Bihar Elections 2025: Congress leader Ashok Gehlot expressed confidence in the INDIA bloc's victory on Tuesday, ahead of his visit to the poll-bound state.

The Congress leader, who is also a senior observer for the Bihar Assembly election, will visit the state on Wednesday, where he will begin campaigning for the upcoming polls.

"I am going to Bihar tomorrow and will get busy with the campaigning. We will head to the election arena together. I am confident that the INDIA bloc will form the Government there."

Senior Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were appointed as senior observers for the Bihar elections, a press release by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) said.

Earlier on Monday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Assembly Elections in Bihar. The 243 Assembly seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with counting of votes to be held on November 14.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Gyanesh Kumar, also informed that the ECI has decided to conduct a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists throughout the country, following the announcement of the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections.

Addressing the press conferences, the Chief Election Commissioner said, "ECI has already taken a decision to conduct SIR throughout the country."

The Opposition questioned the credibility of the poll body following the announcement.

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera alleged that the Election Commission has not provided satisfactory answers on the issue of voter list revisions, claiming that an unnecessary narrative was created around "infiltration."

"The Election Commission has not answered some very critical questions. They created an atmosphere as though Bihar is infiltrated by people from Bangladesh and Nepal. But when they delete names, they don't come up with a single name of any so-called infiltrator. Why did you create a political narrative around infiltrations? Where are the infiltrators? Now they say they have removed the people who were dead. Did these dead people vote for Modi in the Lok Sabha elections in 2025? The credibility of the Election Commission comes under a dark cloud every day," Khera said in Delhi.

The credibility of the Election Commission comes under a dark cloud every day.

Echoing similar concerns, Congress leader Rashid Alvi said he has "no confidence" that the poll body would conduct free and fair elections.

"EC cannot be trusted.I am confident that EC won't conduct fair elections in Bihar. If fair elections are held in Bihar, the BJP-Nitish Kumar government will never come to power," Alvi remarked

