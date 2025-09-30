Bihar Elections: Oppn nervous, playing politics for 'votes': Chirag Paswan slams Tejashwi Yadav's 'nakalchi' remarks

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Tuesday hit back at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav over his "copycat" remark directed at the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, stating that the Opposition is "nervous" and indulging in "political games" ahead of the upcoming elections.

Tejashwi Yadav had earlier criticised the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar on Wednesday, labeling it a 'Nakalchi' or 'copycat' government devoid of vision. During the unveiling of the 'Ati Pichda Nyay Sankalp' in Patna, Yadav suggested that the government may resort to borrowing policies from his party's agenda.

'This is a 'Nakalchi' government with no foresight. Now, people are suggesting that the administration might mimic our announcements," Yadav said claiming that while the RJD had a clear developmental vision, the present government was "visionless."

Responding to the remarks, Paswan said such statements reflect the divisive politics of the Opposition and show their electoral desperation. "This is the ideology of the opposition leader. I have not classified any Bihari into any category, they are all people of Bihar for me... I talk about Bihar first and Bihari first... The opposition tries to make this (category) its vote bank..." the Union Minister told reporters in Patna.

Paswan further asserted that the NDA government at the Centre, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the state government under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, have implemented several welfare schemes that the Opposition had only promised in the past.

"The opposition is nervous. My Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have announced and implemented on the ground the schemes that the opposition had only promised... Our government is sending ₹10,000 to women's accounts and trying to ensure they become self-reliant... These steps empower the poor, women and families... The opposition never imagined that such schemes could be launched..." Paswan added.

On the Special Summary Revision (SSR) report, Paswan said that the report is expected to be released soon and that the Election Commission of India (ECI) would be fully accountable for it.

"It was expected that the report would come out and now it remains to be seen how much politics the opposition can do on it... If something good happens or there is any complaint, the Election Commission will be completely responsible for it..." he said.

Addressing the allegations levelled by Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor, Paswan said that such claims are under scrutiny and should be investigated.

"He is continuously putting allegations and it is a matter of investigation if they are true or just for the sake of alleging. We saw such politics in Delhi as well... Those who have been accused are capable of answering, and some have even filed defamation suits..." Paswan said.

Assembly elections in Bihar are expected to be held later this year, and political activity in the state has intensified with leaders trading barbs ahead of the polls.