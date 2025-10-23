PM Modi says need to create technology, start-up hubs in Bihar — ‘People won't forget jungle raj for 100 years’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed the opposition while addressing an event in poll-bound Bihar, saying that people will not forget the era of ‘jungle raj’ in the state no matter how hard the opposition tries otherwise.

The Prime Minister was speaking via audio-conferencing at the "Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot: Yuva Samvaad" event on a day Tejashwi Yadav was declared the Grand Alliance's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections 2025.

Here are the key thigs PM Modi said at the event Slamming the RJD-Congress tie-up in Bihar, PM Modi said, “People will not forget for another 100 years 'Jungle Raj' in Bihar, no matter how much the Opposition tries to hide their misdeeds. Nitish ji and NDA worked hard to bring Bihar out of 'jungle raj', establish rule of law; now people proudly call themselves Bihari We are moving fast towards eradicating Naxalism and Maoist terrorism in Bihar.”

He called the Opposition in Bihar ‘lath bandhan’, or an alliance of criminals and said that they only know how to fight. “Opposition leaders only know how to fight among themselves, they only know how to guard their self interest. Opposition alliance not 'gathbandhan' but 'lath bandhan' (alliance of criminals), all their leaders from Delhi and Bihar out on bail,” PM Modi in Bihar said.

PM Modi also asked BJP youth workers to connect with first-time voters of Bihar and tell them about the power of their vote. “No one understands better the power of people's vote than the brothers and sisters of Bihar. Workers of all NDA parties should campaign together to spread awareness among voters about government schemes in Bihar,” he said.

He urged people to come forward and exercise their votes. “I would like to urge all the young people of Bihar to gather at every booth and ask the elderly people in that area to come and tell everyone about past events. A programme can be created where they share their disturbing experiences with the new generation,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister stressed on the need to create technology, start-up hubs in Bihar so that youth will no longer migrate outside and earn their livelihood within the state.

The Prime Minister also asked BJP workers to make a list of the women who are yet to get the benefits of the Chief Minister Mahila Rozgar Yojana, and ensure they are included. “A new era in women's empowerment will begin in Bihar on November 14 when NDA is voted back to power,” he said.

Slamming the so-called ‘jungle raj’ in Bihar, he said that the state's women have showcased their talent despite scams in the erstwhile regime. “They imprisoned Bihar's daughters within four walls. Therefore, it is crucial to keep them away from power... Over 12 million sisters have received ₹ 10,000 in each bank account to start their own businesses,” he said.

