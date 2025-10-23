PM Modi says need to create technology, start-up hubs in Bihar — ‘People won't forget jungle raj for 100 years’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed the opposition while addressing an event in poll-bound Bihar, saying that people will not forget the era of ‘jungle raj’ in the state no matter how hard the opposition tries otherwise.
The Prime Minister was speaking via audio-conferencing at the "Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot: Yuva Samvaad" event on a day Tejashwi Yadav was declared the Grand Alliance's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections 2025.
The Bihar Assembly Elections will be conducted in two phases on November 6 and 11. The Bihar election result date is November 14.