Bihar elections: Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj releases second list of 65 candidates, but Raghopur stays a mystery

The Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party on Monday announced its second list of sixty-five candidates for the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Conspicuously absent from this new list, however, was the name of Kishor himself, who is widely expected to contest the polls from the high-profile Raghopur constituency against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Speaking at a press conference, Kishor confirmed that the party has now named a total of 116 candidates across the state, adding to the fifty-one individuals named in the first list on October 9. Providing a demographic breakdown of the candidates announced to date, he noted that thirty-one belonged to the extremely weaker sections, twenty-one were from Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and twenty-one were Muslim candidates.

"In the first list, we had announced candidates for 51 seats, and in the second list, we named nominees for 65 seats. Candidates for the remaining seats will be announced later," he said.

The party has made several notable strategic choices, fielding Kamlesh Paswan in Harnaut, a seat long considered the bastion of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, even though the CM has not contested a legislative assembly election there for three decades. The first list of candidates had already named several prominent figures, including former Bihar cadre IPS officer RK Mishra (for Darbhanga), senior party lawyer YV Giri (for Manjhi), former Patna and Nalanda Open University Vice-Chancellor KC Sinha (for Kumhrar), and popular Bhojpuri singer Ritesh Ranjan Pandey (for Kargahar).

The former election strategist has strongly hinted at running for a seat personally. On October 11, the forty-seven-year-old hit the campaign trail in Raghopur, the home constituency of Tejashwi Yadav, where he was greeted with a rousing welcome. Kishor publicly vowed to inflict a defeat on Yadav comparable to "Rahul Gandhi's defeat from Amethi."

During his campaign in the Vaishali district constituency, situated approximately fifty kilometres from the state capital, Kishor challenged voters with pointed questions about the incumbent MLA. He remarked quizzically: "Your local MLA is such a big man. He has been a Deputy Chief Minister twice. Have you ever approached him with your problems?" This evoked replies that suggested local people struggled to gain an audience with the thirty-five-year-old Tejashwi Yadav.

NDA ally Suheldev Bharatiya to contest 153 seats in Bihar The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), a member of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Uttar Pradesh, on Monday announced a major political rupture, declaring it will contest 153 seats in the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections. This decision is directly attributed to the party’s disappointment at being entirely excluded from the NDA’s seat-sharing arrangement.

SBSP National General Secretary Arvind Rajbhar made the announcement, confirming that the list of candidates will be publicly revealed at a press conference in Patna on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Ballia, Mr Rajbhar asserted that the move was necessary to leverage the groundwork the party has performed in the state over nearly two decades. “The SBSP will contest 153 seats in Bihar. The party has been expanding its organisation in Bihar for the last nineteen years and demonstrating its strength through various programmes,” he stated, confirming that the party’s initial intention had been to strengthen the NDA in Bihar, just as it does in Uttar Pradesh.

However, Mr Rajbhar claimed that the NDA’s denial of any seats was based on a “negative report” submitted by the BJP’s Bihar unit concerning the SBSP’s influence. He detailed the party’s attempts to secure a deal, explaining that the central leadership—including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda—had been forewarned of the potential break as early as May 2025.

"We communicated to senior BJP leaders that if an alliance with the NDA was finalised, we would contest together; if not, we would contest alone," he explained. The party, he concluded, had waited until Sunday for the matter to be concluded by the NDA's top decision-makers: "We did not want to make a mistake on our part, so we waited for the decision of the NDA's top leadership. Now, we have decided that the SBSP will contest 153 seats in Bihar.”