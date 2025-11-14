‘Bihar ke logon ne garda uda diya’: PM Modi hails landslide victory in ‘gamcha style’ at BJP HQ in Delhi

Addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 victory as a “spectacular win” and a reflection of the people’s “unwavering trust”.

He said, “Jai Chhathi Maiya, yeh prachand jeet, atoot vishwas, Bihar ke logo ne bilkul garda uda diya hai (This is a spectacular victory and a display of unwavering trust—Bihar’s people have truly made a statement.”

“This is the same Bihar once dominated by Maoist terror” PM Modi said that this election has further strengthened the public's trust in the Election Commission of India. “The consistently high voter turnout over the past few years, the increased turnout by the deprived and the exploited, is a significant achievement for the Election Commission,” he added.

“This is the same Bihar that was once dominated by Maoist terror. Voting used to end at 3 pm in Naxal-affected areas. But in this election, people in Bihar have voted without fear, with enthusiasm and excitement. You also know what used to happen in Bihar during the times of jungle raj. Violence used to occur openly at polling stations. Ballot boxes were looted. Today, the same Bihar is seeing record voter turnout. It is voting peacefully. Everyone's vote has been recorded. Everyone has cast their vote as per their choice,” he noted.

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi also extended his congratulations to the BJP's alliance partners, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, LJP-RV chief Chirag Paswan, HAM leader Jitan Ram Manjhi, and RLM president Upendra Kushwaha.

The Prime Minister said the resounding public mandate will empower the NDA to serve the people and work with renewed resolve for Bihar.

The NDA, comprising the BJP, JD(U), and other parties, was on course for a landslide victory in the Bihar assembly elections, taking the lead in 204 seats of the 243-member House.

“Congress sabko duba rahi hai” PM Narendra Modi said, “Even the Congress allies are beginning to understand that the Congress is drowning everyone in its negative politics. That is why, during the Bihar elections, I said that the 'naamdar' of the Congress is practising to drown himself and others in the Bihar elections by taking a dip in the pond.”

“I have previously warned Congress allies from this very platform. I said that Congress is a liability. Congress is a parasite that wants to make a comeback by swallowing the vote bank of its allies…”

Nitish Kumar reacts In a post on X, CM Nitish Kumar said, “In the Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections-2025, the people of the state have expressed their confidence in our government by giving us a massive majority. For this, I bow to all the esteemed voters of the state, and express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks.”

“I express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for the support received from him, while bowing to him,” he added.

The opposition grand alliance of the RJD, Congress, and Left parties managed to take the lead in 33 seats, 81 fewer than what it had won in the 2020 elections.

With the support of three other parties in the NDA, including Lok Jan Shakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Khushwaha, and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) Jitan Ram Manjhi, the NDA sweep seems to be an exercise in consolidation of votes that the different parties could get.

The NDA also capitalised on Nitish Kumar's image as a corruption-free leader, drawing a sharp contrast with RJD chief Lalu Prasad, who has been convicted in the fodder scam and continues to face trial in multiple corruption cases.

Where is Lalu Yadav? Lalu Prasad Yadav is currently undergoing trial in the IRCTC hotels corruption case, after Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court framed charges against him, his son Tejashwi Yadav, and others. The allegations stem from his tenure as Railway Minister and involve irregularities in awarding tenders for IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Puri.

Throughout the campaign, the NDA repeatedly emphasised Nitish Kumar’s “clean” governance record while framing its vision of a “Viksit Bihar” in opposition to what it described as the RJD’s two-decade-long “jungle raj.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also underscored that “not a single corruption case” had been filed against Kumar, reinforcing the coalition’s narrative.

Who are the famous winners? Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, and state ministers Prem Kumar, Maheshwar Hazari and Sanjay Saraogi were among prominent winners from the NDA camp which has, so far, won at least 97 seats in the 243-strong assembly.

The BJP won 55 seats and was leading in 35 other constituencies, while its ally JD(U) secured 33 seats and was ahead in 51 other constituencies, according to the Election Commission.

LJP(RV) won seven seats and was leading in 12 other constituencies. Another NDA constituent, HAM(S), won one seat and was leading in four. Rashtriya Lok Morcha bagged one seat and was leading in three other constituencies.

According to the Election Commission of India, as of 3 pm, the NDA alliance has a lead in nearly 204 seats, with the BJP leading in 92, JD(U) leading in 83, LJP(RV) leading in 20, HAMS leading in 5, and RLM leading in 4.

Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan has shown a dismal performance. The RJD is leading in 26 seats, while the Congress leads in only 3 seats, despite both of them contesting more than 80 seats each.

In 2020, polling took place in three phases. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had secured 125 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) won 110.

Among the major parties in 2020, the Janata Dal (United) secured 43 seats, the BJP secured 74, the RJD secured 75 seats, and the Congress secured 19. The JD(U) contested 115 constituencies, the BJP 110, whereas the RJD contested 144 seats and the Congress 70.

