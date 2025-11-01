Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav addresses rally via phone after failing to reach venue in Muzzafarpur due to bad weather

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday reached out to the people of Muzaffarpur’s Sahebganj over the phone after being unable to attend his rally due to bad weather.

During the call, he urged voters to support his party, promising jobs and a corruption-free Bihar.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav will be the opposition Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

The voting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, whereas bye-elections for eight seats across seven states and Union Territories will be held on November 11. The results for both will be declared on November 14.

Earlier in the day RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav had hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a recent double murder case in Bihar's Arrah, alleging that the crime was committed by "criminals protected by those in power."

In a post on X, Yadav alleged that NDA candidates are "carrying out plenty of bloodshed" in the state ahead of the assembly polls. In a dig at Prime Minister Modi, Yadav asked him to mention "jungle raj" in his speech.

"Respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, You must be aware that yesterday in Arrah, father and son -- Pramod Kushwaha and Priyanshu Kushwaha -- were shot dead by criminals protected by those in power. Please make sure to mention "jungle raj" in your speech. Your candidates are carrying out plenty of bloodshed," Tejashwi Yadav posted on X.

A father-son duo was murdered in Bihar’s Arrah (Bhojpur district) by unidentified attackers. Police have launched an investigation to determine the motive behind the killings.

In a separate incident, a supporter of Jan Suraaj, Dularchand Yadav, was killed in Mokama following clashes between two groups during the election campaign for the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls.

Condemning the violence in Mokama, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that such acts have no place in a democracy. He also questioned the administration and the Election Commission on what steps they have taken in response to the incident.

What action has been taken so far?... Killing has happened, there are many witnesses....but the administration is quiet.

"There should be no place for violence in a democracy. We are surprised how can a 40-vehicle convoy go about with weapons? What is EC doing? What is the administration doing? What action has been taken so far?... Killing has happened, there are many witnesses....but the administration is quiet,...there is no investigation...Who is protecting goons?..." Yadav stated.