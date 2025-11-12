Bihar Election 2025 LIVE: Today's Chanakya, Axis My India to announce exit poll figures today

Bihar Election 2025 LIVE: The NDA is going to clean sweep the Bihar Assembly Elections, if pollsters are to be believed. While the BJP is preparing 501 kg of laddus to celebrate their potential win, the Mahagathbandhan's CM face, Tejashwi Yadav, in a press conference on Wednesday, put up a brave face and claimed that the government will be changed this time around.

What pollsters have predicted

Bihar election results are set to be out on Friday, 14 November. Voting was held in two phases on 6 and 11 November. While most pollsters believe the NDA will be getting 133-160 seats, the MGB is being given 70-102 seats. Take a look right here:

Dainik Bhaskar: NDA 145–160 seats, Mahagathbandhan (MGB) 73–91, Others 5–10

People's Insight: NDA 133–148, MGB 87–102, Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) 0–2, Others 3–6

Matrize: NDA 147–167, MGB 70–90

People's Pulse: NDA 133–159, MGB 75–101, JSP 0–5

DVC Research polls survey: NDA 137-152; MGB 83-98; JSP 2-4.

It remains to be seen what numbers Axis My India and Today's Chanakya predict. Their exit poll results will be out from 5 pm.

What is an exit poll?

Exit polls are conducted by researches who directly speak with voters regarding which party they have voted for, after which they compile the data and come up with predictions ahead of the actual results. Exit polls are revealed on the last day of election soon after voters leave the polling stations.