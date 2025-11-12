Bihar Election 2025 LIVE: Today's Chanakya, Axis My India to announce exit poll figures today

Bihar Election 2025 LIVE: The NDA is going to clean sweep the Bihar Assembly Elections, if pollsters are to be believed. While the BJP is preparing 501 kg of laddus to celebrate their potential win, the Mahagathbandhan's CM face, Tejashwi Yadav, in a press conference on Wednesday, put up a brave face and claimed that the government will be changed this time around.
What pollsters have predicted
Bihar election results are set to be out on Friday, 14 November. Voting was held in two phases on 6 and 11 November. While most pollsters believe the NDA will be getting 133-160 seats, the MGB is being given 70-102 seats. Take a look right here:
Dainik Bhaskar: NDA 145–160 seats, Mahagathbandhan (MGB) 73–91, Others 5–10
People's Insight: NDA 133–148, MGB 87–102, Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) 0–2, Others 3–6
Matrize: NDA 147–167, MGB 70–90
People's Pulse: NDA 133–159, MGB 75–101, JSP 0–5
DVC Research polls survey: NDA 137-152; MGB 83-98; JSP 2-4.
It remains to be seen what numbers Axis My India and Today's Chanakya predict. Their exit poll results will be out from 5 pm.
What is an exit poll?
Exit polls are conducted by researches who directly speak with voters regarding which party they have voted for, after which they compile the data and come up with predictions ahead of the actual results. Exit polls are revealed on the last day of election soon after voters leave the polling stations.
In Bengaluru, when asked about the exit polls' prediction for Bihar elections, Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar announced that he does not believe in exit polls in an interaction with ANI.
“I don't believe in exit polls, in Karnataka also I didn't believe. A lot of issues are there to be discussed. We have hopes that Mahagathbandhan will win,” the publication quoted him as saying.
While the NDA allies have started celebrating, the Mahagathbandhan leaders are still optimistic of the people's voice overturning all predictions and helping pave the way for a Tejashwi Yadav government in Patna.
Pappy Yadav, who is the independent candidate from Purnea, said in an interaction with the media, "After 5:30, these people decided in half an hour whose government would be formed? ... First, the vote percentage dropped to zero after 69 lakh... And about women, you are saying that in every assembly we gave 10,000 women Rs. 10,000 each... You will see what the exact polls will be... Now, by stealing votes, you will misuse your power again; that is a completely different matter. You play dirty games because you have power... This time, the new generation wants change. You should understand this."
Tejashwi Yadav, in a press conference on Wednesday, said, ""Around 29,500 votes have been cast in each constituency, not to save Nitish Kumar, but to change the government."
