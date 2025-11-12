Bihar Exit Poll 2025: When will Axis My India, Today's Chanakya release predictions today?

Bihar Exit Polls 2025: Psephologist Pradeep Gupta-led Axis My India will release its exit poll results for the Bihar Elections 2025 today, Wednesday, a day after most agencies announced their numbers.

At least nine exit polls released on Tuesday predicted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would win the Bihar Elections 2025 with a decisive victory over the Mahagathbandhan or INDIA bloc, comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress, primarily in the two-phase elections.

But Axis My India said it will release the numbers on Wednesday. The numbers will be released on the pollster's social media handles at 5.30 pm today.

“Axis My India exit poll for Bihar elections will be released tomorrow on 12th November 2025 from 5:30 pm onwards,” the pollster said in a post on X.

The numbers will be released on the pollster's social media handles at 5.30 pm today.

The NDA is expected to secure between 133 and 167 seats in the 243-member House, according to exit poll results. The majority mark in the Bihar assembly stands at 122.

The Mahagathbandhan, or the Grand Alliance comprising the RJD, the Congress, and the Left, is projected to win anywhere between 73 and 102 seats, according to the exit polls. Debutant Jan Suraaj Party led by Prashant Kishor is projected to secure 0-5 seats.

Axis My India once boasted about being the most accurate exit polls. But its exit poll results for the Chhattisgarh assembly elections 2023, Lok Sabha election 2024, and Haryana assembly elections were anything but accurate.

In the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections, Axis My India predicted 15-20 seats for AAP, 45-55 seats for the BJP, and zero seats for the Congress. Eventually, the BJP won 48 of the total 70 assembly seats in Delhi, while the AAP won 22 seats. The Congress failed to open its account in the Delhi elections this year.

Today's Chanakya has also said that its exit poll will be released today.

