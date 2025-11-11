Bihar Exit Poll Results 2025: Pradeep Gupta says Axis My India will reveal numbers at 5.30 pm tomorrow. Here's why

Bihar Exit Poll Results 2025: Psephologist Pradeep Gupta announced on Tuesday that his Axis My India exit poll for the Bihar Elections 2025 would be released tomorrow, a day after most agencies had revealed their numbers.

Most exit polls released on Tuesday predicted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would win the Bihar Election 2025 with a decisive victory over the Mahagathbandhan, comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress, primarily in the two-phase elections.

“Axis My India exit poll for Bihar elections will be released tomorrow on 12th November 2025 from 5:30 pm onwards,” the pollster said in a post on X

The NDA is expected to secure between 133 and 167 seats in the 243-member House, according to four exit poll results. The majority mark in Bihar assembly stands at 122.

The Mahagathbandhan, or the Grand Alliance comprising the RJD, the Congress, and the Left, is projected to win anywhere between 73 and 102 seats, according to the exit polls. Debutant Jan Suraaj Party led by Prashant Kishor is projected to secure 0-5 seats.

Axis My India says it will release numbers after detailed field work, number crunching, detailed analysis, and post-poll study.

Remember, exit polls have often been incorrect. The votes will be counted on 14 November to declare the actual result of the Bihar Elections 2025.

Today's Chanakya to release numbers on Wednesday Gupta and his agency, Axis My India, which releases exit poll results once boasted about being the most accurate exit polls. But its exit poll results for the Chhattisgarh assembly elections 2023, Lok Sabha election 2024, and Haryana assembly elections were anything but accurate.

In the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections, Axis My India predicted 15-20 seats for AAP, 45-55 seats for the BJP, and zero seats for the Congress. Eventually, the BJP won 48 of the total 70 assembly seats in Delhi, while the AAP won 22 seats. The Congress failed to open its account in the Delhi elections this year.

Another pollster, Today's Chanakya will also release its numbers on Wednesday, a day after the usual date to do so.