Bihar Exit Poll: Today's Chanakya predicts landslide victory for NDA with 160 plus seats, 77+ for Mahagathbandhan

Bihar Exit Poll: Today's Chanakya on Wednesday predicted a landslide victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA alliance 160 plus seats, and victory for the Mahagathbandhan or INDIA bloc in 77 plus seats.

The pollster has predicted 6-plus seats for other parties and candidates.

The majority mark in the 243-member Assembly is 122.

In terms of vote projection, the BJP and its alliance partners are likely to receive a 44% vote share, while the RJD and its alliance partners are expected to receive 38% and others are expected to receive 18% with a margin of plus or minus 3%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Axis My India Exit Poll has also predicted that the NDA would race ahead of the Mahagathbandhan with the RJD emerging as the single-largest party.

Axis My India and Today's Chanakya projections came 24 hours after major exit polls predicted a return of the NDA government.

Interestingly, all the exit polls have predicted a poor performance for Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj in its electoral debut.

According to the Axis My India exit poll, the NDA is expected to receive a vote share of 43%, the Mahagathbandhan 41%, and the Jan Suraaj 4%.

In its party-wise break-up, Axis My India predicted that the RJD would be the single-largest party getting between 67-76 seats, followed by the JD(U) at 56-62 seats, BJP 50-56 seats, Congress 17-21 seats, Vikassheel Insaan Party 3-5 seats, and Left parties 10-14 seats.

While the Chanakya Strategies predicted the NDA to win 130-138 seats, 100-108 to the Mahagathbandhan, and zero to Jan Suraaj, pollster P-Marq predicted the NDA to win 142-162 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 80-98, and Jan Suraaj 1-4.

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav dismisses predictions Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, who has also emerged as the top choice for the Chief Minister's post according to Axis My India's exit poll predictions, dismissed the pollsters' predictions on Wednesday, which have given a clear edge to the NDA in the Bihar elections.

He said that their own party's research has shown that the Bharatiya Janata Party is ‘very nervous and getting anxious’ due to the prospect of a comfortable Mahagathbandhan win.