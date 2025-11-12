Bihar exit poll: Unemployed, first-time voters and Muslims backed Mahagathbandhan, says Axis My India — Key points

Pradeep Gupta-led Axis My India exit poll on Wednesday forecast the return of the NDA government in Bihar, in a close fight with Mahagathbandhan; however, the prediction showed that unemployed, first-time voters and Muslims favoured the INDIA bloc over the ruling alliance.

Most of the exit polls, including Matrize, Chanakya Strategies and Dainik Bhaskar, have predicted a huge edge for the NDA, and 0 to 2 seats for Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) in its debut inning.

The results of the Bihar elections, which were conducted in two phases and saw the highest voter turnout in the state since 1951, will be announced on November 14.

Key things from Axis My India Exit Polls — NDA is likely to get 43% vote share and may win 121 to 141 seats. The BJP is likely to emerge as the winner in 52 to 56 of the contested seats, and JD(U) in 56 to 62 seats.

— Mahagathbandhan may secure a win of 98 to 118 seats with 41% vote share.

— RJD is likely to win 67 to 76 seats with a 24% vote share.

— Congress may win 17 to 20 seats with a 10% vote share, and Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraj Party is expected to get 4% vote share, but may not open an account or could win only two seats. Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM is forecast to win 2 seats with 1% vote share.

— According to the exit poll's prediction, of the unemployed respondents (based on the sample), 49% inclined to MGB and 34% leaned towards NDA. 6% of unemployed voters preferred Jan Suraaj.

— 43%of farmers and 43% labourers leaned towards MGB compared to 41% and 42% who preferred NDA, respectively.

— The exit poll showed that, based on respondents, 46% of first-time voters voted for Mahagathbandhan, 37% for NDA and 6% for JSP.

— 44% of voters surveyed in the age group of 20 to 29 favoured MGB compared to 37% who were inclined towards NDA.