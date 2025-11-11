Bihar Exit Polls 2025: NDA projected to sweep with a brute majority, MGB may fall below 100 seats, say poll of polls

Bihar Exit Polls 2025: Most of the exit poll results released today have predicted a clean sweep for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the assembly polls, which concluded with a bumper turnout in the second phase earlier on Tuesday.

The NDA, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal-United (JDU), is expected to secure between 133 and 167 seats in the 243-member House, according to four exit poll results. The majority mark stands at 122.

The Mahagathbandhan, or the Grand Alliance comprising the RJD, the Congress, and the Left, is projected to win anywhere between 73 and 102 seats, according to the exit polls. Debutant Jan Suraaj Party led by Prashant Kishor is projected to secure 0-5 seats.

Remember, exit polls have historically been known to be inaccurate. The actual results will be known only after the counting of voters on 14 November. Bihar voted in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be announced on 14 November.

Both phases of elections saw bumper voter turnout, according to the Election Commission of India numbers.

According to People's Pulse, the NDA is predicted to win anywhere between 133 and 135 seats while the Mahagathbandhan will bag 75-101 seats in the elections. The Jan Suraaj Party may win 0-5 seats while others may bag 2-8 seats, as per People's Pulse.

Bihar Exit Polls Results 2025 Agency NDA MGB JSP Others Matrize 147-167 70-90 5 10 P-Marq 142-162 80-98 1-4 0-3 People's Pulse 133-159 75-101 0-5 2-8 Dainik Bhaskar 145-160 73-91 - 5-10 People's Insight 133-148 87-102 0-2 3-6 JVC 135-150 88-103 3-7 Polstrat 133-148 87-102 3-5 Poll of Polls 133-167 70-103 0-5 0-10

Matrize has predicted 147-167 seats for the NDA and 70-90 seats for Mahagathbandhan. Dainik Bhaskar too predicted a clean sweep for the NDA with 143-160 seats, while Mahagathbandhan may get between 73 and 91 seats.

The exit poll predictions are based on voter feedback collected by survey agencies after the polling. While the idea behind exit polls is to accurately reflect public sentiment before the actual results are announced, their accuracy has been scrutinised in the past.

