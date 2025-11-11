Bihar exit polls predict no Prashant Kishor impact as Jan Suraaj may just open account; clean sweep for NDA

Bihar Exit Poll Results: Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party looks set for a lacklustre debut in the Bihar Assembly elections 2025, with most exit poll results predicting it to win single-digit seats.

Exit polls, released on Tuesday after the second phase of the Bihar elections, predicted a clean sweep for Nitish Kumar and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Meanwhile, Matrize exit polls predicted that Jan Suraaj Party will secure only five seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly.

According to People's Insight exit poll predictions, Jan Suraaj Party, contesting its maiden Bihar Assembly election, may manage to get only 0-2 seats.

Jan Suraaj is unlikely to open its account in the Bihar Assembly election 2025, according to the Dainik Bhaskar exit poll predictions.

People's Pulse, on the other hand, said that the Prashant Kishor-led party will win 0-2 seats out of the 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly.

As per the DVC Research exit poll survey, Jan Suraaj may win 2-4 seats.

P-Marq predicted that the party would win 1-4 seats.

Bihar exit polls: Clean sweep for NDA Most Bihar exit poll surveys have said that it's a clean sweep for the NDA this time. Peoples Pulse poll survey said that the NDA may get 133-159 seats and the Mahagathbandhan led by RJD's Tejashwi Yadav will secure around 75-101 seats. According to the Dainik Bhaskar poll, the NDA may get 145-160 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan may secure 73-91 seats.

According to the DVC Research poll survey, the NDA is projected to win 137-152 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan is expected to win 83-98 seats.

Matrize said that the NDA would win 147–167 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan might secure 70–90 seats.

The People's Insight exit poll forecasts the NDA to win 133–148 seats and the Mahagathbandhan to get 87–102 seats, predicting the return of Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister of Bihar.

Bihar polls see record turnout The Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 concluded on Tuesday, 11 November, with a record turnout.

In the second phase of the Bihar polls, a massive voter turnout of 67.14% was recorded as of 5 PM on Tuesday, according to data from the Election Commission.

The highest voter turnout was recorded in Kishanganj district at 76.26%, followed by 75.23% in Katihar, 73.79% in Purnia, 70.69% in Supaul, 69.02% in Purvi Champaran and 68.91% in Banka.

In the first phase of polling on 6 November, the state saw a record 65.08% polling with all political parties, including Jan Suraaj, interpreting the high turnout in their favour.

