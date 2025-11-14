‘Bihar ka matlab Nitish Kumar’: New hoarding emerges near CM residence in Patna as NDA leads

Bihar Assembly Election Results: With vote counting currently underway, a hoarding flashing the message “Bihar Ka Matlab Nitish Kumar” was spotted near the CM residence in Patna.

As per the latest Election Commission trends, NDA is leading on 185 seats and JD(U) is leading on 81 seats.

The majority mark in Bihar assembly is 122 seats. Bihar voted in two phases – 6 and 11 November and recorded one of its highest voter turnouts in Bihar's history.

The Bihar Assembly Election Results, which would be declared today, Friday, will decide the fate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Mahagathbandhan — or INDIA bloc, comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress, Prashant Kishore's Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) and other contestants.

What do ECI numbers say? The Election Commission of India numbers say BJP is leading 69 seats while the JD-U is ahead on 71 seats. The RJD is ahead on 43 seats as per ECI numbers. The Congress was ahead on 9 seats.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) sought re-election, banking on the two-decade-long rule of Nitish Kumar in the state and the 11-year rule of the PM Modi government at the Centre. Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan or INDIA bloc sought votes on the basis of anti-incumbency, misgovernance, and job promises.

