Bihar polls: BJP poll manifesto promises 19 lakh jobs, free Covid-19 vaccination

The Bharatiya Janata Party today released its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar. The manifesto was unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. In an attempt to weaken opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav's promise of '10 lakh government jobs', the BJP manifesto offers to generate 19 lakh job opportunities.

Nirmala Sitharaman said that once a vaccine to treat the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is available for production at a mass scale, it will be provided for free to everyone in Bihar. “As and when the vaccine candidates that are currently under various levels of trials in the country get scientific clearances and a go-ahead for production, the people of Bihar will get vaccination for free once the production in India is on a large scale. This is our first poll promise as mentioned in the manifesto," Sitharaman said at the party’s manifesto launch in Patna.

She also appealed people to vote for NDA and make it win. "I appeal to all the people of the state to vote for NDA and make it win. Nitish Kumar will be the Chief Minister of Bihar for the next 5 years. Under his rule, Bihar will become a progressive & developed state of India," she said.

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday released his party’s manifesto. Paswan promised to set up a coaching city like that in Rajasthan's Kota, if voted to power, so that students from Bihar do not have to migrate to cities in other states.

LJP's manifesto also promises free ride for women in government buses, and a grand Sita temple, which the party says will put Bihar on the world map.

The 'Mahagathbandhan' - an alliance of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and Left parties has already released its manifesto.

The BJP is contesting the Bihar election in alliance with Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United). The JD(U) is contesting on 122 seats and BJP on 121 in the 243-member state Assembly.

Elections will be held in three phases in Bihar for 243 seats -- the first phase for 71 seats on October 28, the second phase for 94 seats on November 3 and the third phase for the remaining 78 seats on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.

