Bihar polls: BJP poll manifesto promises 19 lakh jobs, free Covid-19 vaccination

Nirmala Sitharaman said that once a vaccine to treat the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is available for production at a mass scale, it will be provided for free to everyone in Bihar. “As and when the vaccine candidates that are currently under various levels of trials in the country get scientific clearances and a go-ahead for production, the people of Bihar will get vaccination for free once the production in India is on a large scale. This is our first poll promise as mentioned in the manifesto," Sitharaman said at the party’s manifesto launch in Patna.