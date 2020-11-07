Subscribe
Bihar Polls: Locals construct temporary bridge to help voters cast their vote
An electoral official marks a voter's finger with ink after casting her ballot during the last phase of Bihar state assembly elections

Bihar Polls: Locals construct temporary bridge to help voters cast their vote

1 min read . 04:18 PM IST ANI

  • Earlier, people used to cross the water stream on the boat to reach the polling station
  • Polling began on 78 assembly constituencies across 16 districts in the third and final phase of Bihar elections at 7 am today

Ahead of the polling day, locals in Muzaffarpur's Sirnia village constructed a temporary bridge on a water stream to help voters reach a polling station.

Parvez Alam, a local, said that the bridge will connect people from both sides and facilitate their movement.

"There was no bridge to cross the water stream. We constructed this bridge for easy movement of people. We wanted maximum people to cast their vote. The work on the bridge was started on October 27 and was completed on November 6," Alam told ANI.

He said that the polling station and shops are located at one side of the bridge. Earlier, people used to cross the water stream on the boat to reach the polling station, the local added.

The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 55.69% in the first phase and 53.51% in the second phase of polls for 243 member assembly.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

