Bihar polls: Nitish Kumar announces JDU's 7-point development plan for state

Creating a centre for excellence for promoting quality of training in ITI and polytechnic institutions, setting up district wise mega-skill centres for giving job oriented training, tool rooms and training centres in each division and a new department for skill development and entrepreneurship will also be set up. The government will also provide 50 per cent grants, up to a maximum of ₹3 lakhs, for setting up a new business and on loans of up to ₹7 lakhs, grants of seven per cent will be given by the government.