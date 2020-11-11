Bihar polls: People have shown development their only priority, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of Bihar whom he said have clearly stated development as their priority. The ruling coalition won 125 seats in the 243-member state assembly against 110 clinched by the opposition Grand Alliance to pave the way for a fourth successive term for Kumar in office but with diminished clout following a debilitating slide in the number of JD(U) lawmakers that came down to 43 from 71 in 2015.

"Bihar has taught the world the first lesson of democracy. Today Bihar has told the world again how democracy is strengthened. A record number of poor, deprived and women of Bihar also voted and have today also given their decisive decision for development," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

"Bihar has taught the world the first lesson of democracy. Today Bihar has told the world again how democracy is strengthened. A record number of poor, deprived and women of Bihar also voted and have today also given their decisive decision for development," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

"The poor in villages, farmers, labourers, merchants, shopkeepers and every section of Bihar have relied on the NDA's mantra of sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas. I again assure every citizen of Bihar that for the balanced development of every person, every region, we will continue to work with full dedication," he said.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said that the youth of Bihar have relied on their strength and resolve of the NDA.

"Young people in Bihar have made it clear that this new decade will be for Bihar and self-sufficient Bihar is its roadmap. The youth of Bihar have relied on their strength and resolve of the NDA. This youthful energy has now encouraged the NDA to work harder than before.

"Every voter in Bihar has clearly stated that he or she is an aspirant and priority is only and only development. The blessings of the NDA's good governance again after 15 years in Bihar shows what Bihar's dreams are, what Bihar's expectations are," PM Modi said.