Bihar Polls: Prashant Kishor schools Owaisi: ‘Handle your Hyderabad fort, stop sowing confusion in Seemanchal'

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor has advised All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi to focus on his Hyderabad parliamentary constituency instead of venturing into Bihar's Seemanchal region in the upcoming assembly polls.

"Owaisi Sahab is my friend. However, my unsolicited advice to him is to handle the Hyderabad fort; don't cause unnecessary confusion by coming to Seemanchal. Had you handled Hyderabad and done the welfare of Muslims there, it would have been good," Kishor said on Monday evening during a short stop at Kochadhaman seat in Kishanganj district of Bihar.

Kishor, who is campaigning in Seemanchal. was accompanied by party candidate Abu Affan Farooque, atop an SUV as he addressed the gathering. Farooque is a professional advocate and was the former president of the AMU Students’ Union.

Abu Affan Farooque, former president of the AMU Students' Union, is Jan Suraaj candidate from Kochadhaman seat

Kishor said that "theson of Seemanchal should be the leader of Seemanchal" and added that Muslims here will not commit the mistake of 2020.

"This time, Muslims of Seemanchal will not make the mistake that was committed in 2020," Kishor said, referring to the 2020 assembly polls when AIMIM won five seats from the Seemanchal region. However, four AIMIM Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) later joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Seemanchal, comprising Kishanganj, Purnia, and Katihar districts, has a sizable Muslim population and is one of the most backward regions of poll-bound Bihar. One-fourth of Bihar’s 2.31 crore Muslim population lives in the Seemanchal region.

Owais's AIMIM is a household name in the region, particularly following its strong performance in the 2020 assembly election. Out of the 24 Assembly constituencies in Seemanchal, 11 were won by Muslim MLAs in 2020.

People in the region say it was Owaisi's ‘wave’ in this region in 2020, as four of his party's MLAs defected to his side. Owaisi and his party's symbol, ‘patang’ kite, are etched in the minds of voters across Seemanchal, more so in Kishanganj, the district with the highest Muslim population of about 65-70 per cent

AIMIM has fielded 25 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.