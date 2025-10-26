Bihar Polls: Tejashwi Yadav vows to double salary of panchayat representatives, hike allowances if INDIA bloc wins

Bihar polls: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday vowed to double the allowances of the representatives of Bihar’s panchayati raj system if the INDIA bloc was voted to power in the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections.

He also said that the representatives will be entitled to ₹50 lakh pension and insurance cover.

“If the INDIA bloc is voted to power, monthly allowances of the representatives of Bihar’s panchayati raj system will be doubled. We will also substantially increase the margin money, per quintal, of distributors of the public distribution system (PDS) in the state,” Tejashwi Yadav said while talking to reporters in Patna ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections.

He also promised interest-free loans to certain professionals.

“Besides, we will provide ₹5 lakh interest-free loans to barbers, those engaged in the pottery business, and carpenters in the state,” Yadav said.

How much salary do panchayati raj representatives get? There are three levels of governance in the panchayati raj system, including zila parishad, panchayat samiti, and gram panchayat. The chairpersons of these associations are known as ‘mukhiya’ (gram panchayat), ‘pramukh’ (panchayat samiti), and ‘adhyaksha’ (zila parishad).

In June this year, the Nitish Kumar government had raised the allowances and other benefits of panchayati raj association functionaries and ward members across Bihar.

The monthly allowance of zila parishad presidents has been hiked to ₹30,000 from ₹20,000, vice presidents ₹20,000 from ₹10,000) and ‘mukhiyas’ ₹7,500 per month from ₹5,000). Currently, Bihar has 8,053 gram panchayats, 533 panchayat samitis and 38 zila parishads functional in the state.

The Nitish Kumar government has also established a ‘gram kachahari’ in each gram panchayat, which are aimed at dispensation of justice at the doorstep of the rural populace.

Meanwhile, PDS distributors are paid ₹258.40 per quintal as commission in the state.

Nitish will not be made CM: Tejashwi Addressing a rally on Friday, Tejashwi Yadav also claimed that CM Nitish Kumar will not be made the chief minister if the ruling JD(U)-led NDA is again voted to power.

He also alleged that Nitish Kumar has been hijacked by the BJP, and two people from Gujarat are controlling Bihar, referring to Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi.

“Amit Shah has made it clear that elected legislators will decide the CM of Bihar after elections. Nitish Kumar will not be made the CM, if the NDA is voted to power again,” he said.

Yadav, the chief ministerial candidate of the INDIA bloc, accused the Centre of shielding corrupt leaders and criminals in the state.