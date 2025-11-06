Bihar records historic 64.66% turnout in first phase of Assembly Elections - Begusarai, Gopalganj lead the pack

Bihar witnessed the first phase of its 2025 Assembly elections come to an end on Thursday, 6 November, with a historic voter turnout of 64.66%. During a press conference in Patna, Bihar Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vinod Singh Gunjiyal said that women voted in large numbers.

Such massive voter turnouts in Bihar – yet lesser than that of the 2025 Assembly Elections – were recorded in 1998 Lok Sabha Elections, when the voter turnout hit 64.6%, while the Assembly Elections in 2000 saw 62.57% participation.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 1 polling: Key points to know Polling began at 7 am for 121 out of 243 constituencies – with electors voting to decide the outcome of a fierce triangular contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (United) led-National Democratic Alliance, Rashtriya Janata Dal and Indian National Congress-led Mahagathbandhan (or Grand Alliance) and Prashant Kishor’s debutant outfit – Jan Suraaj Party.

Among the 18 districts that went to polls in the first phase, Begusarai recorded the highest turnout of 67.32 per cent, followed by Gopalganj at 64.96 per cent and Muzaffarpur at 65.96 per cent. In Patna district, the polling percentage was 55.02 per cent. Track all LIVE Updates from Elections here

CEO Gunjyal also said that polling was boycotted in certain booths in Buxar, Fatuha and Suryagarha, according to PTI.

Polling concluded at 6 pm. However, due to security considerations, polling time was curtailed to 5 pm in Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Mahishi, Tarapur, Munger, Jamalpur, and in 56 polling booths of the Suryagarha Assembly segment. Which years saw the highest and lowest voter turnouts? On Thursday, Bihar saw the highest voter turnout in the state's history – recording 64.66% participation.

Muzaffarpur, Nov 06 (ANI): An elderly man being assisted by people to cast a vote by him for the first phase of the Bihar assembly election, in Muzaffarpur on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Year 1951-52 saw the lowest voter turnout — 40.35% for Lok Sabha Elections, and 42.6% for Assembly Elections.

Before the 2025 Assembly Elections, Bihar saw the highest voter turnout in 1998 – 64.6 for Lok Sabha polls that year, followed by 62.57% for 2000 Assembly elections.

Who are the top contenders for the Bihar CM post? The next Bihar CM's selection depends on which alliance wins the 2025 Assembly polls. The Mahagadhbandhan, or the INDIA bloc, has already announced RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as the CM face of the alliance. However, the suspense continues over the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) CM face, with many speculating whether it will be Nitish Kumar or if the BJP will announce its own chief minister candidate this time.