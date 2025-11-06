Bihar records historic 64.66% turnout in first phase of Assembly Elections - Begusarai, Gopalganj lead the pack

Bihar witnessed the first phase of its 2025 Assembly elections come to an end on Thursday, 6 November, with a historic voter turnout of 64.66%. During a press conference in Patna, Bihar Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vinod Singh Gunjiyal said that women voted in large numbers.
Such massive voter turnouts in Bihar – yet lesser than that of the 2025 Assembly Elections – were recorded in 1998 Lok Sabha Elections, when the voter turnout hit 64.6%, while the Assembly Elections in 2000 saw 62.57% participation.
Year 1951-52 saw the lowest voter turnout — 40.35% for Lok Sabha Elections, and 42.6% for Assembly Elections.
The next Bihar CM's selection depends on which alliance wins the 2025 Assembly polls. The Mahagadhbandhan, or the INDIA bloc, has already announced RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as the CM face of the alliance. However, the suspense continues over the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) CM face, with many speculating whether it will be Nitish Kumar or if the BJP will announce its own chief minister candidate this time.
The second and the last phase will be held on November 11. The counting will take place on November 14.