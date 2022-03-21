Biren Singh will take oath as Manipur's chief minister for a second term at 3 pm today. He was unanimously elected leader of the legislature party in Manipur on Sunday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party retained power in the state by winning an absolute majority with 32 seats in the 60-member House in the recently concluded Assembly polls. Congress bagged five seats and the NPP won seven seats. Naga People's Front bagged five and the Kuki People's Alliance got two seats. Independents bagged three seats.

The BJP leaders have been discussing the government formation in Manipur after the BJP won an absolute majority in the state for the first time. The BJP had formed the previous government in the state with the support of the Naga People's Front (NPF) and the National People's Party (NPP) with Biren Singh as Chief Minister.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.