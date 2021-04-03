OPEN APP
Home >Elections >Assembly Elections >BJP, AIADMK workers held for distributing cash to voters

A total of 14 workers of two political parties were arrested for allegedly distributing cash to voters in two areas here on Saturday, police said. Based on information, the police went to an area in Coimbatore south constituency where they caught 12 BJP workers distributing the money to residents.

A sum of 46,000 was seized from them and six two- wheelers were impounded, the police said. In another incident, two AIADMK workers were held for distributing money in an area coming under Coimbatore north constituency, they said. A total of 24,500 in cash was seized from their possession, they added.

TRENDING STORIESSee All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout