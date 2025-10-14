BJP Candidate List 2025 Bihar: Dy CMs, Ministers, and ex-MPs among 71 names released today - Check full details

BJP Candidate List 2025 Bihar: The Bharatiya Janata Party released its first list of 71 candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections on October 14. The saffron party is contesting on 101 seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly as part of a seat-sharing formula between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners.

The party has fielded Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary from Tarapur and Vijay Kumar Sinha from the Lakhisarai assembly seat in the first list.

Former deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad will contest from Katihar, while state minister Renu Devi will contest from the Bettiah seat.

State ministers Nitish Mishra will seek re-election from the Jhanjharpur seat and Mangal Pandey from Siwan. Shreyasi Singh will join the fray from the Jamui seat, according to the list released by the BJP.

Bihar Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The first phase will see voting for 121 seats, while 122 seats will be vote in the second and the final phase of the elections.

The results will be announced on 14 November.

Seat-sharing finalised on Sunday The NDA finalised its seat-sharing formula for the Bihar assembly elections on Sunday, the BJP and the Janata Dal-United (JDU) contesting 101 seats each, and the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) contesting 29 seats.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly election, the BJP contested 110 seats, while the JD(U) contested 115 seats. Meanwhile, the HAM(S) fielded candidates for seven constituencies and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), then part of the NDA, contested 11 seats.

Full list of BJP candidates here: