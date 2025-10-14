Subscribe

BJP Candidate List 2025 Bihar: Dy CMs, Ministers, and ex-MPs among 71 names released today - Check full details

BJP Candidate List 2025 Bihar: The BJP has announced its first list of 71 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, which features prominent figures such as Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and former Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad. 

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated14 Oct 2025, 04:12 PM IST
BJP Candidate List 2025 Bihar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National president Jagat Prakash Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during the BJP's Central Election Committee meeting for Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 at the party headquarters, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo)
BJP Candidate List 2025 Bihar: The Bharatiya Janata Party released its first list of 71 candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections on October 14. The saffron party is contesting on 101 seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly as part of a seat-sharing formula between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners.

The party has fielded Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary from Tarapur and Vijay Kumar Sinha from the Lakhisarai assembly seat in the first list.

Former deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad will contest from Katihar, while state minister Renu Devi will contest from the Bettiah seat.

State ministers Nitish Mishra will seek re-election from the Jhanjharpur seat and Mangal Pandey from Siwan. Shreyasi Singh will join the fray from the Jamui seat, according to the list released by the BJP.

Bihar Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The first phase will see voting for 121 seats, while 122 seats will be vote in the second and the final phase of the elections.

The results will be announced on 14 November.

Seat-sharing finalised on Sunday

The NDA finalised its seat-sharing formula for the Bihar assembly elections on Sunday, the BJP and the Janata Dal-United (JDU) contesting 101 seats each, and the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) contesting 29 seats.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly election, the BJP contested 110 seats, while the JD(U) contested 115 seats. Meanwhile, the HAM(S) fielded candidates for seven constituencies and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), then part of the NDA, contested 11 seats.

Full list of BJP candidates here:

S No.Assembly SeatCandidate Name
1BettiahRenu Devi
2RaxaulPramod Kumar Sinha
3PipraShyambabu Prasad Yadav
4MadhubanRana Randhir Singh
5MotihariPramod Kumar
6DhakaPawan Jaiswal
7RigaBaidyanath Prasad
8Bathnaha (SC)Anil Kumar Ram
9PariharGayatri Devi
10SitamarhiSunil Kumar Pintu
11BenipattiVinod Narayan Jha
12KhajauliArun Shankar Prasad
13BisfiHaribhushan Thakur Bachaul
14Rajnagar (SC)Sujeet Paswan
15JhanjharpurNitish Mishra
16ChhatapurNeeraj Kumar Singh Bablu
17NarpatganjDevanti Yadav
18ForbesganjVidya Sagar Keshri
19SiktiVijay Kumar Mandal
20KishanganjSweety Singh
21Banmankhi (SC)Krishna Kumar Rishi
22PurniaVijay Kumar Khemka
23KatiharTarkishore Prasad
24PranpurNisha Singh
25Korha (SC)Kavita Devi
26SaharsaAlok Ranjan Jha
27Gaura BauramSujit Kumar Singh
28DarbhangaSanjay Saraogi
29KeotiMurari Mohan Jha
30JaleJibesh Kumar Mishra
31AuraiRama Nishad
32KurhaniKedar Prasad Gupta
33BarurajArun Kumar Singh
34SahebganjRaju Kumar Singh
35BaikunthpurMithilesh Tiwari
36SiwanMangal Pandey
37DaraundhaKarnjeet Singh
38GoriyakothiDevesh Kant Singh
39TaraiyaJanak Singh
40AmnourKrishan Kumar Mantoo
41HajipurAwadhesh Singh
42LalganjSanjay Kumar Singh
43Patepur (SC)Lakhendra Kumar Raushan
44MohiuddinnagarRajesh Kumar Singh
45BachhwaraSurendra Mehta
46TeghraRajnish Kumar
47BegusaraiKundan Kumar
48BhagalpurRohit Pandey
49BankaRam Narayan Mandal
50Katoria (ST)Puran Lal Tudu
51TarapurSamrat Chaudhary
52MungerKumar Pranay
53LakhisaraiVijay Kumar Sinha
54BiharsharifSunil Kumar
55DighaSanjiv Chaurasia
56BankipurNitin Nabin
57KumhrarSanjay Gupta
58Patna SahibRatnesh Kushwaha
59DanapurRamkripal Yadav
60BikramSiddharth Saurav
61BarharaRaghvendra Pratap Singh
62ArrahSanjay Singh “Tiger”
63TarariVishal Prashant
64ArwalManoj Sharma
65AurangabadTrivikram Singh
66GuruaUpendra Dangi
67Gaya TownPrem Kumar
68WazirganjBirendra Singh
69HisuaAnil Singh
70WarsaliganjAruna Devi
71JamuiShreyasi Singh
 
 
