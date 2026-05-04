BJP celebrates historic West Bengal win with jhalmuri, rasgullas and street festivities

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has scripted history with their performance in the West Bengal Assembly elections, with them having won 32 seats and currently leading in 171, bringing their tally to 203, which means that they are forming their first government in the state.

The TMC, on the other hand, has won 10 seats and is leading in 74 as of now, bringing their total to a mere 84, thus sealing the end of Mamata Banerjee's tenure as the state's chief minister.

Advertisement

Celebrations galore by BJP Celebrations began in the afternoon as it started becoming clear that the people of Bengal have voted for a change this time around. At the party's state headquarters in Salt Lake, BJP workers began preparing doi-katla, a traditional Bengali fish recipe, as a symbolic protest against the TMC's claims that if voted to power the saffron party will restrict Bengalis' food habits.

On the other hand, in Delhi, the 'jhalmuri' has become the centre of attention. PM Narendra Modi, during one of his numerous electoral rallies in Bengal, stopped by a jhalmuri shop and had Bengal's favourite snack from a shopkeeper.

Advertisement

Mamata Banerjee and the TMC took a dig at the PM following this, claiming that it was not a spontaneous decision and that CCTV cameras were allegedly fitted in the shop in advance in order to capture the moment.

The BJP is now using this very snack as a treat after routing out the Mamata Banerjee-led party in the Bengal polls. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had jhalmuri as well as rasgullas with her cabinet ministers to celebrate the BJP's decisive victory in the Bengal polls.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and former BJP West Bengal President Sukanta Majumdar also joined the celebrations with the party's workers as the party gained a comfortable majority in the assembly elections.

Advertisement

Speaking with ANI, Sukanta Majumdar said, "The trends show the formation of a BJP Government in the state. 'Ram Rajya' has arrived in West Bengal."

Jhalmuri at the forefront The BJP workers distributed 'jhalmuri' and celebrated at the party office in Kolkata.

A worker said, "PM always goes among the common man. He had 'jhalmuri,' and it is Didi who felt 'jhal' (spicy). She had even humiliated the 'jhalmuri wala' and said that an SPG personnel was made to sit there. Common people of the state have given her a befitting reply."

Even Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was spotted having jhalmuri in Mumbai as the party celebrates its breach of the Bengal fortress for the first time in the history of independent India.

Advertisement

Speaking to the reporters, Bhattacharya said, "...TMC's current political system has ended, and the people's government is going to be formed."