BJP central election committee meets to finalise candidates for Bihar polls

NEW DELHI : The BJP central election committee met here on Sunday evening to deliberate over the Bihar assembly polls and finalise the party's candidates, as the ruling National Democratic Alliance suffered a setback with Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party deciding to walk out of the NDA in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, party president J P Nadda and other members of the CEC attended the meeting.

The NDA is yet to announce the seat-sharing arrangement among its partners.

With the LJP no longer in their alliance, the BJP and the JD(U) are likely to divide the total seats at stake almost equally between them after leaving a few to former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi-led HAM.

A source said the two main parties may contest on 119 seats each, leaving five for Manjhi but added that a final decision is yet to be taken.

Earlier in the day, BJP leaders, including Shah and Nadda, held long deliberations over the unfolding political situation in the state where the saffron party has declared JD(U) president and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the leader of the alliance for the three-phase polls.

While lauding the BJP, the LJP said it will not contest the elections under Kumar's leadership in Bihar.

The Bihar assembly polls will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

The nomination process for the first phase, under which 71 of the total 243 seats will go to polls, began from October 1 and will end on October 8.

