BJP, Congress woo women voters with gas subsidies, cash handouts in 5 poll-bound states
The election season has begun in five Indian states. Both the BJP and Congress are targeting women voters who will play a crucial role in the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024. Manifestos from both parties promise subsidies for gas connections and cash handouts.
Amid the cricket World Cup fever, the season of the election has also begun in five Indian states. Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have ramped up outreach to women voters who will be playing a crucial role in determining the outcomes of the Lok Sabha election due in 2024.