BJP crosses halfway mark in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Election Results 2022: Among those leading included Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal, Shivpal Yadav from Jaswant Nagar, and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya from Sirathu
Uttar Pradesh Election Results 2022: The BJP has crossed the halfway mark in Uttar Pradesh way ahead of its rival Samajwadi Party in the initial rounds of counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh.
Among those leading included Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal, Shivpal Yadav from Jaswant Nagar, and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya from Sirathu.