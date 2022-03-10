Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Elections / Assembly Elections /  BJP crosses halfway mark in Uttar Pradesh

BJP crosses halfway mark in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
1 min read . 09:52 AM IST Livemint

  • Uttar Pradesh Election Results 2022: Among those leading included Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal, Shivpal Yadav from Jaswant Nagar, and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya from Sirathu

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Uttar Pradesh Election Results 2022: The BJP has crossed the halfway mark in Uttar Pradesh way ahead of its rival Samajwadi Party in the initial rounds of counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Election Results 2022: The BJP has crossed the halfway mark in Uttar Pradesh way ahead of its rival Samajwadi Party in the initial rounds of counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh.

Among those leading included Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal, Shivpal Yadav from Jaswant Nagar, and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya from Sirathu.

Among those leading included Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal, Shivpal Yadav from Jaswant Nagar, and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya from Sirathu.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Counting of votes for the 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh began on Thursday morning with a three-layer security in place and cameras installed at all counting centres.

In the initial rounds, postal ballots were counted.

According to early trends available from 215 constituencies, the BJP was leading in 110 and the SP in 95 seats.

The BSP and the Congress were leading in five and four seats, respectively. Jansatta Dal candidate Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya was ahead in Kunda seat.

All the exit polls have predicted a BJP win in the state.

According to the official figure of the pollavailable for 82 seats, the BJP is leading in 48, while the SP is leading in 24, Apna Dal in four and the RLD and the Congress were ahead in two each.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!