Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stormed back to power with a resounding mandate in Rajasthan, winning 115 seats out of the 199 seats in the legislative election on Sunday. The Congress won from 69 seats. The desert state stuck to a nearly 30-year-old 'rivaz' (tradition) of not voting an incumbent party back to power.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}