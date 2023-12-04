Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stormed back to power with a resounding mandate in Rajasthan, winning 115 seats out of the 199 seats in the legislative election on Sunday. The Congress won from 69 seats. The desert state stuck to a nearly 30-year-old 'rivaz' (tradition) of not voting an incumbent party back to power.
Here's a quick recap on Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023:
- The Rajasthan Assembly has 200 seats, but the contest on one was postponed due to the death of a candidate.
- Apart from BJP vs Congress contest, smaller parties also picked up a handful of seats. The Bharat Adivasi Party won three seats and the Bahujan Samaj Party got two. The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal bagged one each, while the independents got eight.
- Vote share: BJP polled 41.69% of the votes cast and the Congress 39.53. Last time, less than one percentage point separated the winner from the loser.
- 0.96% of the voters exercised the NOTA option in Rajasthan Assembly polls in 2023. It had recorded 74.62% turnout.
- In a setback to the BJP, Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan assembly Satish Poonia lost the Amber seat to Prashant Sharma of the Congress by 9,092 votes.
- Congress Ashok Gehlot won the Sardarpura seat in Jodhpur for the sixth time but with a reduced margin -- 26,396 votes compared to 45,597 the last time. He defeated BJP candidate Mahendra Rathore.
- Eight independent candidates, including four BJP rebels, have won in the Rajasthan assembly elections.
- Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi lost in Nathdwara to the BJP's Vishvaraj Singh Mewar.
- Other losers from the outgoing Congress ministry included Bhanwar Singh Bhati (Kolayat) seat, Shakuntala Rawat (Bansur), Vishvendra Singh (Deeg Kumher), Ramesh Chand Meena (Sapotara), Shale Mohammad (Pokaran), and Udailal Anjana (Nimbahera).
- Seventeen of the 25 ministers in the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan lost in the assembly elections.
- Next CM of Rajasthan: The BJP has several rumoured frontrunners for the CM's post in Rajasthan. They are: Vasundhara Raje, Mahant Balak Nath, Rajasthan BJP chief CP Joshi, Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat, Diya Kumari, and Rajendra Rathore.
- In the outgoing Assembly, the ruling Congress had 107 MLAs, BJP 70, and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLPT) three. Also, the CPI(M) and Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) had two seats each, and the Rashtriya Lok Dal one. There were 13 independents in the outgoing assembly and two seats (Udaipur and Karanpur) were vacant.
