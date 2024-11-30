Maharashtra goverment formation: Even as suspense continues over the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister, a senior BJP leader has claimed that the new government will be formed on December 5 and the CM's swearing-in ceremony will take place at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

The remark comes amid Eknath Shinde visiting his native village in Satara district, reportedly leading to cancellation of key Mahayuti meeting which is now likely to take place on Sunday.

A few days ago, caretaker CM and Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde had said that he won't be an obstacle in Maharashtra government formation and told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that his decision on CM's post will be accepted to him. Whereas, Ajit Pawar-led NCP has backed Fadnavis for the chief minister's post.

According to PTI, a senior BJP leader, who did not wished to be named, said that the swearing-in ceremony of the new government will take place on December 5.

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who was the chief minister twice and deputy chief minister in the last government, is the frontrunner for the top post, the leader said.

Another senior BJP leader said that chief minister's swearing-in ceremony will take place at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai. But before that, a meeting will be held on December 2 to pick the BJP legislature party leader, he said.

On Thursday late night, Shinde, Fadnavis and Pawar met BJP president J P Nadda and Union minister Amit Shah to discuss a power-sharing pact for the next government.

In the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls, the Mahayuti alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) retained power, pocketing a whopping 230 of the 288 assembly seats.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party, winning 132 seats, followed by Shiv Sena with 57 and NCP with 41 seats.