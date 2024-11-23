Mahayuti alliance, led by BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP factions, is projected to win over 200 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Key factors include women-centric welfare schemes and a focus on Hindutva, while the opposition struggles to present a viable alternative.

Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2024: The Mahayuti alliance, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP factions, is poised to achieve a sweeping victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, securing a commanding majority and overshadowing the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

With projections of over 200 seats for Mahayuti out of the 288, this marks a stunning reversal from their previous setbacks in the Lok Sabha elections. Here's an analysis of the key factors behind this decisive triumph:

Women-Centric Welfare Schemes Fuel Mahayuti's Electoral Success Among the most significant factors behind Mahayuti's success is the strategic emphasis on women-centric welfare initiatives, especially the Ladki Bahin scheme. The scheme, which provides ₹1,500 per month to women, garnered widespread support, particularly from those in the economically underprivileged sectors.

This also highlights a growing trend in Indian politics where welfare schemes and freebies, though critiqued by fiscal conservatives, have proven to be a key electoral tool across diverse states. Whether in affluent or economically challenged regions, such schemes cater to the expectations of voters looking for tangible, immediate benefits.

BJP's Comeback: From Setbacks to Success The BJP has successfully bounced back from earlier electoral setbacks, including disappointing showings in the Lok Sabha elections. Under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis and the strategic backing of the RSS, the party executed a highly organised campaign that consolidated its position within the Mahayuti alliance.

Fadnavis, Shinde, and Pawar Strengthen Position Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra's Deputy CM, has further solidified his position as a leading political figure within the state. Eknath Shinde has also emerged as the unchallenged leader of Shiv Sena, while Ajit Pawar's commanding performance in Baramati has positioned him as a powerful player within the NCP, rivaling his uncle Sharad Pawar.

Hindutva Trumps Caste Politics The BJP’s strategic focus on consolidating the Hindutva vote has proven to be a masterstroke. This ‘Batenge to Katenge’ and ‘Ek hain to safe hain’ ideological unity enabled the BJP to successfully bypass fragmented caste-based alliances, which had previously dominated Maharashtra’s political landscape. This shift has significant implications for the future of caste-based narratives in the state and across the country.

MVA May Lack Leader, Defections to BJP Likely The opposition in Maharashtra has been so thoroughly decimated that the state assembly might not have a designated Leader of the Opposition. With the ongoing political realignment, defections from MVA parties to the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance seem imminent, further cementing BJP's overwhelming control in the state.

Setbacks for Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray For Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, the results signal a serious blow to their political standing. The Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) factions struggled to mobilise support, raising doubts about their ability to lead their respective factions moving forward. These setbacks highlight the challenges they face in maintaining a strong presence in Maharashtra's competitive political environment.

Congress Struggles to Regain Ground in Maharashtra The Congress party, despite a brief surge in the Lok Sabha elections, failed to make a significant impact in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Rahul Gandhi’s leadership remains under scrutiny as the party continues to grapple with a lack of coherent strategy and failure to galvanise its voter base. The poor performance of Congress raises important questions about its future prospects in the state.

Congress, MVA’s Inability to Present an Effective Alternative One of the main reasons behind the MVA’s underperformance was its inability to present a compelling alternative to the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Despite initial optimism after the Lok Sabha elections, opposition parties struggled to maintain voter support. The lack of a cohesive strategy and absence of a strong, unified narrative left voters disillusioned and more inclined towards the BJP-led alliance.

Key Issues Left Unaddressed by Congress, MVA Critical issues like farm distress and the Maratha reservation movement, which were expected to dominate the state's political discourse, failed to significantly influence the elections. The MVA's failure to address these concerns effectively during their campaign contributed to their downfall. The absence of strong, impactful promises from the opposition meant that Mahayuti's welfare schemes took centre stage, overshadowing the opposition's lacklustre responses.

BJP's Victory Boosts Momentum The BJP’s overwhelming and historic victory in Maharashtra has reshaped the state’s political landscape and provided a significant boost to the saffron party's momentum ahead. BJP scripted history by bagging a lead in 100+ seats in Maharastra, a feat only achieved by Congress in 1990.

With the Mahayuti alliance solidifying its control in Maharashtra, the BJP-led coalition looks poised to continue its dominance both in the state and on the national stage.