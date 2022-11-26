BJP manifesto 2022: Top 8 promises to Gujarat for next five years

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, BJP national president JP Nadda and state party president CR Paatil presented the saffron party's manifesto in Gandhinagar today, Saturday, November 26.
The incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its ‘Sankalp Patra’ or ‘manifesto’ with various promises based on national and local interests for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections that are scheduled to take place in two phases in early December. The state will go to polls on December 1 and 5, and the counting of votes will be done on December 8.
The ruling party has guaranteed Uniform Civil Code implementation, one lakh government jobs for women, ₹10,000 crore for Agri-marketing infra, blue economy industries corridor, financial assistance to EWS/OBC students, etc.
Here are top 8 promises made by BJP in its Sankalp Patra
1) Nadda announced that the saffron party will launch ‘Gujarat Olympics Mission’ and create world class sports infrastructure with an aim to host the 2036 Olympics Games in Gujarat.
2) The BJP national president said that they will make education free-of-cost for all girls in the state from KG to PG.
3) “We will create an anti-radicalization cell to identify and eliminate potential threats, and sleeper cells of the terrorist organizations and anti-India forces," JP Nadda announced.
4) The saffron party has also announced implementation of the Uniform Civil Code. “We will ensure the complete implementation of the Gujarat UCC Committee’s recommendation," he said.
5) The BJP has also promised separate fund for poor people, education, AIIMS level medical facilities, and irrigation in South Gujarat along with Saurashtra.