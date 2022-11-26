BJP manifesto 2022: Top 8 promises to Gujarat for next five years

The incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its ‘Sankalp Patra’ or ‘manifesto’ with various promises based on national and local interests for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections that are scheduled to take place in two phases in early December. The state will go to polls on December 1 and 5, and the counting of votes will be done on December 8.

